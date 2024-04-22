Security remains priority as Jewish Passover begins amid Israel-Hamas war

The Jewish holiday of Passover starts tonight and it is raising concerns for some already on edge amid Israel's war with Hamas.

"Passover is one of the most observed Jewish holidays it’s a festive time," said David Kurzmann, Jewish Federation of Detroit.

But as the conflict in the Middle East grows deeper, the holiday commemorating the Hebrews' liberation from slavery in Egypt is taking on a deeper meaning.

"It is a time where we are experiencing this holiday in a more intense way than we have in very long time," Kurzmann said. "The impact of the October 7 massacre perpetrated against Israel by Hamas, the fact that there’s are 133 hostages still whose fate unknown."



Some who observe Passover will pay tribute to these hostages.

"Many tables will have an extra chair that is empty tonight symbolizing those who want to be with their families who are still held hostage by the Hamas terrorists," he said.

Since that incident six months ago, the FBI says that between October 7 and January 30th of this year, it has opened over three times more anti-Jewish hate crime investigations than in the four months before October 7th.

"Our liturgy in the Passover talks about in every generation there are enemies will rise up to destroy us, and it is at this moment I can think of very few things, more poignant and resonant than that," he said.

Although there are no credible threats against the Jewish community in Southeast Michigan, steps are in place to keep the community safe.

"The security of the metro Detroit Jewish community remains a top priority for the Jewish Federation," Kurzmann said. "We partner with Jewish Community Security Inc. who proudly works with law-enforcement across local, county, and federal levels."

And As families come together to celebrate Passover the Jewish Federation of Detroit makes it clear their faith remains strong.

"The message is one of hope of being resilient, being determined, and looking for meaning within the parts of a holiday that have been around for quite some time," he said. "We have endured as a people through very challenging times, and we will continue to thrive."



