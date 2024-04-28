Man fires gun at employee, shoots self inside Detroit hospital

A man fired a gun at an employee at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit before he turned the gun on himself Saturday night.

The employee retreated and was unharmed, Detroit police said. After shooting at the employee, another shot was fired.

When hospital security checked on the suspect, he was found with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to police. He is currently in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

No other details were provided at this time.







