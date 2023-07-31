Sedan plows into Macomb County jail after driver says brakes failed

A Mount Clemens woman was charged with reckless driving and no insurance after she lost control and crashed into the Macomb County Sheriff's jail.

Video from the sheriff's office showed the moments the 43-year-old woman driving in a Chevrolet sedan struck a curb in front of the building, hit a tension wire, before striking a tree. The vehicle continued through the barbed fence before hitting the building.

It happened July 28, the sheriff's office said.

A release from police said the woman was initially driving north on Elizabeth, west of Groesbeck when they lost control.

The driver told police that her brakes failed on her vehicle. She was taken to McLaren Macomb by the Medstar ambulance service. She showed no signs of intoxication or being under the influence of narcotics.

She was released with minor injuries.