See immaculate sunrises caught over Detroit River, Lake St. Clair this year

It was quite the year for Detroit and Michigan. Some stories like the Giant Slide on Belle Isle stole the show while others like recreational weed sales moved on momentum built over years.

Some of our most-read stories included the incoming $400 refund checks from auto insurance and developments in the case of Ethan and James and Jennifer Crumbley. We considered what permanent Daylight Saving time would look like in Michigan and how a chunk of I-75 may have lead to a deadly crash.

But then there were the quieter moments, like those captured by FOX 2 Photojournalist Doug Tracey.

Some mornings are brutally cold and others are cloudy and have nothing to show. Occasionally, the sun reveals itself over the Detroit River with a bright red glow. The sky can appear orange with large tankers and small kayakers silhouetted against the warm colors.

Often times, these brilliant sun rises appear over both the Detroit River and Lake St. Clair. If you've spotted them on our broadcast, it's during the morning show. Here's a series of some of the best photos.