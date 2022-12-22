Detroit clears final legal hurdle allowing recreational marijuana sales

Detroit scored another victory in the city's pursuit of recreational weed sales Wednesday after a judge denied a lawsuit to stop it from enforcing its legacy resident ordinance.

In a motion filed late Wednesday, U.S. Judge Bernard Friedman denied an effort for a preliminary injunction against the city of Detroit to begin administering licenses for dispensaries and other weed microbusinesses.

Since it was legalized in Michigan, Detroit has worked to create a pot industry that is at least partly supported by longtime residents of the city. An ordinance overseen by Councilman James Tate sought to prioritize citizens who had lived in Detroit for a certain period of time when considering applications for difference licenses.

Along the way, the city has been forced to modify its original plan after multiple lawsuits arguing it was unconstitutional. While previous lawsuits had succeeded in that argument, Friedman saw no merit in the latest case, which included plaintiffs Arden Kassab, a resident of Pontiac, and two companies: Pharmco, Inc. and Alternative Gardens, LLC.

The motion also granted the city to continue distributing licenses and said the plaintiffs will have until Jan. 20 if they want to file another action.

The city plans to discuss the latest development during a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The latest lawsuit was filed in September after the groups argue it would be harder for them to secure a license if the city was prioritizing legacy applicants - despite the ordinance being revised after it was struck down in 2021.

In the updated version, the ordinance sets aside 50% of licenses for equity applicants. Those include people who have lived in the city for years and have been disproportionally impacted by laws pertaining to marijuana.