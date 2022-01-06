Semi fire shuts down WB I-696 at Mound

A semi truck on fire has shut down a stretch of westbound I-696 early Thursday morning.

The vehicle was first reported on fire at 4:49 a.m., according to traffic monitoring system Total Traffic. As crews work to put out the flames, westbound I-696 is currently closed between Mound and 11 Mile Roads.

UPDATE: At about 6:10 a.m., the flames were extinguished. The freeway is still shut down.

The closure has caused stopped traffic from Van Dyke. Drivers can use 11 Mile to get around it and are advised to avoid the area.

While traffic has not been affected in the eastbound lanes, drivers are reminded to be aware of being distracted by the scene. Many accidents are caused by losing focus on the road across from other accidents.

No information on any injuries at this time.

