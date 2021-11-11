Semi full of sand flips on US-23, closing southbound lanes

article

The Michigan State Police Department is warning drivers from the Flint area not to take US highway 23 Thursday after a semi hauling sand flipped over on the freeway.

The semi flipped around 1230 Thursday afternoon in the southbound lanes of US 23 at Clyde Road in Livingston County. This intersection is just a few miles north of Hartland.

MSP said the driver of the semi had minor injuries and other vehicles were involved.

It's not known how long US 23 will be closed but MSP said to expect it not to be opened "for a while" while they investigate the crash and clean up the area.

