Semi-truck crash shuts down M-14 after striking overpass

Eastbound lanes on M-14 will be closed for the next few hours after a semi-truck struck an overpass.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it would be responding to the area of the highway between Sheldon and I-275.

An image posted by MDOT showed shards of a semi-truck scattered on the ground, along with the rig tipped on its side.

All lanes in the eastbound direction are closed, as of 10 a.m. It happened just north of Plymouth Township.

There was no damage to the bridge that was struck, MDOT also said.

