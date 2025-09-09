Semi truck crash in Van Buren Township leaves SUV destroyed, driver hospitalized

article

A crash involving a semi-truck in Van Buren Township sent a driver to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Haggerty at Ecorse, where FOX 2 crews saw a smashed-up red SUV that looked to have impacted a semi truck.

According to officials, the crash was non-fatal, but the driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition, as well as the condition of others involved, is unknown as of Tuesday evening.

The road is closed and police say it is going to be a long while before it is back open. There is no specific time when the area will reopen as of 6:45 p.m.

