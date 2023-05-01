Semi-truck driver fired shots during road rage incident on I-96

article

A truck driver was arrested after a road rage incident where he allegedly fired several shots at a passenger car that he was involved in a traffic crash with earlier in the evening, police said.

Michigan State Police shut down I-96 at I-94 to investigate the shooting incident. Eastbound lanes were blocked for several hours for officers search for casings.

The semi-truck driver was also possibly intoxicated during the incident, according to preliminary information posted by police.

Late Sunday night, the dispatch center received calls about a crash involving between a semi-truck driver and a weapon.

The first details to come in revealed that a crash between a car and a semi-truck happened on Wayburn Street in Detroit. The driver of the passenger car then followed the semi-truck for several miles.

State police said the semi-truck driver was potentially inebriated.

While being followed by the passenger vehicle, the semi-truck driver then allegedly fired several shots at them. Eventually the semi-truck became disabled on I-96 near MLK. Police said the driver originally fled from the scene before later returning.

He was arrested.

A canine unit helped locate a pistol during the investigation.

The suspect, identified as a 37-year-old man from Georgia, was lodged in jail.