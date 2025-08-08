Semi-truck fire closes WB I-94 in Chelsea

article

A vehicle fire on I-94 near Dancer Road closed the freeway on the westbound side Friday night.

A semi-truck appears to have been on fire, causing police and fire departments from Chelsea and Scio Township to respond.

"MSP, and Manchester Towing are currently working as fast as possible to reopen the roadway," said Chelsea police. "Please seek alternative routes and avoid the area for an extended amount of time."

A witness told FOX 2 that traffic was at a standstill for more than two miles.

Traffic is being diverted at Baker Road.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.