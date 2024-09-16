Semi-truck plows into 'Eureka Way' sculpture in Taylor, shutting down Telegraph on Monday

article

A semi-truck was among the vehicles involved in a massive wreck at the intersection of Telegraph and Eureka in Taylor on Monday afternoon.

Police are still working on cleaning up the mess that included a semi-truck plowing into a blue sculpture featured at the busy intersection.

No serious injuries were reported despite the semi-truck and at least one other pickup truck experiencing major damage.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, but police confirmed a truck drove through the concrete barrier and struck several cars, including the Eureka Way sign.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m.

In addition to the semi-truck stopping on the barrier, there was also dozens of 20-foot metal pipes that spilled into the roadway, prompting both directions of Telegraph to shut down.