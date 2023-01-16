Sen. Debbie Stabenow calls discovery of classified documents at Biden residences 'embarrassing'

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow called the recent discoveries of classified documents in properties owned by President Joe Biden "embarrassing" during an interview over the weekend.

The outgoing Michigan Congresswoman criticized the administration during an appearance on "Meet the Press" Sunday afternoon, telling host Chuck Todd she believed that everyone involved was working to rectify the issue.

"It's certainly embarrassing. Embarrassing you'd find a small number of documents, certainly not on purpose," she said. "From my perspective, it's one of those moments that obviously they wish hadn't happened."

A steady drip of announcements over the past few weeks has revealed multiple discoveries of classified documents being found at properties owned by the president. So far, there have been three instances of filings being found at Biden's legal counsel.

Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference last week announcing he would appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation.

Biden told the press on Jan. 10 he was "surprised" by the discovery of classified documents and that he was cooperating with the Department of Justice's review. The investigation has also given ammunition to Republicans, Stabenow said.

RELATED: GOP, Dems strategize to run for Stabenow's Senate seat; may face pressure to retire early

"What I'm most concerned about - this is the kind of thing that Republicans love - ‘let’s talk about investigation. Let's create chaos'," she said. "Let's not talk about the manufacturing renaissance going on in this country. More jobs created. Lower unemployment rate, higher wages and what they're proposing to do that would interfere with that.

"They don't want to talk to us about how to move the country forward," she added.

The document discoveries have also taken the wind out of Democratic politicians' sails who had spent much of last year pointing toward former President Donald Trump's handling of classified papers that were found at Mar-A-Lago during an FBI raid.