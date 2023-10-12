Sen. Gary Peters visits Woodward Avenue Shul promoting increased security at houses of worship

Senator Gary Peters visited the Woodward Avenue Shul on Thursday to talk about protecting places of worship from terrorism.

In May of this year, this synagogue suffered antisemitic graffiti. Peters awarded it federal money on Thursday, to increase security for the future.

"Faith-based institutions need to put in those kinds of security," said Peters, a Democrat, is the chair of the Homeland Security Committee. "Years ago that’s not something you think about but today you have to think about it.

"But after the attacks we’ve seen not only on synagogues, churches and mosques, it is important to make sure that we are protecting these institutions."

A total of $7.5 million in nonprofit security grants were given in Michigan alone. So far with more money on the way, depending on the concerns.

"And it’s built not just on what’s happening in Israel now," he said. "But the fact we have seen antisemitism increase to the highest levels in decades here in the United States."

Peters added that Homeland Security will provide free assessments to buildings that may be in need of extra security.

"If anybody is interested in that, please contact my office," he said. "That’s a big reason as to why we’re here today," he said.

Peters also spoke about the larger societal issue at play.

"The underlining cause of this hate," he said. "Until we deal with that as a culture, and as a people, we’re going to have to keep doing this."



