Sen. Slotkin says she is under 24/7 security watch since President Trump's heated post

Senator Elissa Slotkin is standing her ground, asserting that the President's response is an intimidation tactic simply because he disagrees with what was said in the video.

Slotkin also confirmed that the FBI is investigating her and the other five lawmakers.

She explained that the video was made because multiple service members reached out with concerns about being deployed in Washington or Chicago, essentially being called to duty against their own people. Another concern was being ordered to attack ships in the Caribbean with highly classified targets, reportedly cartel members on board.

Senator Slotkin says she is under 24/7 security watch since the President's tweet, which claimed the video was seditious and could be punishable by death.

Her family home received a bomb threat, and now the FBI is looking to speak with her. Here are her thoughts on the President's actions:

"A lot of everyday people might listen to the President and say that the video was seditious or that it was treason. I think, as I said, people disagree with me every single day," Slotkin said. "Does that mean I should be investigated by the FBI and the President of the United States should suggest I be hung? Disagree with me every day. Look, I'm Michigan's senator. There's not a day that goes by where people agree with everything I say. I would never do that to somebody else that I vehemently disagree with."