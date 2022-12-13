Expand / Collapse search

Freeway incidents close WB I-94 at Haggerty, WB I-696 at Orchard Lake

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two separate incidents have left westbound closures on a pair of Metro Detroit freeways Tuesday night.

A vehicle crash has left westbound I-94 at Haggerty closed with police at the scene, according to MDOT.

A police incident has westbound I-696 at Orchard Lake closed with Michigan State Police investigating. 

