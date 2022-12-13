Freeway incidents close WB I-94 at Haggerty, WB I-696 at Orchard Lake

article

Two separate incidents have left westbound closures on a pair of Metro Detroit freeways Tuesday night.

A vehicle crash has left westbound I-94 at Haggerty closed with police at the scene, according to MDOT.

A police incident has westbound I-696 at Orchard Lake closed with Michigan State Police investigating.

Camera courtesy: MDOT

Stay with FOX 2 for updates as more information becomes available.

Crash on WB I-94

Location: WB I-94 at Haggerty

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Event Message: FREWEWAY CLOSED@i94Detroit@DTWeetin — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) December 14, 2022