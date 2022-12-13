Freeway incidents close WB I-94 at Haggerty, WB I-696 at Orchard Lake
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two separate incidents have left westbound closures on a pair of Metro Detroit freeways Tuesday night.
A vehicle crash has left westbound I-94 at Haggerty closed with police at the scene, according to MDOT.
A police incident has westbound I-696 at Orchard Lake closed with Michigan State Police investigating.
Camera courtesy: MDOT
Crash on WB I-94— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) December 14, 2022
Location: WB I-94 at Haggerty
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: FREWEWAY CLOSED@i94Detroit@DTWeetin
Other on WB I-696— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) December 14, 2022
Location: WB I-696 at Orchard Lake Rd
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Other
County: Oakland
Event Message: FREEWAY CLOSED