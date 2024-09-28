Taylor 7-year-old girl stabbed to death, 13-year-old sister in custody

Taylor police say a 13-year-old girl stabbed her 7-year-old sister to death at the family home during an argument on Saturday.

Taylor police were called to the home near Telegraph and Chestnut to investigate a domestic dispute around 1 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived they found the seven-year-old female victim with stab wounds.

She was immediately transported to the hospital where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Taylor Police Department.

No names are being released at this time.