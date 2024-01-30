Severe Red Cross blood shortage caused in part by winter weather

The weather we have been experiencing this month is affecting the nationwide blood shortage.

"Every two seconds someone in this country needs blood," said Dr. David Mair, American Red Cross.

Making the situation more dire is that the blood supply nationwide is at dangerously low levels and you have a potential recipe for disaster

"The people who need this lifesaving blood are accident victims, burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, new moms and premature babies," Mair said.

"We have no control over when our patients will arrive and be in need of blood," said Michelle Maxson, Hurley Medical Center. "We can’t reschedule them for another time when we have more blood available, that we would be able to do, if it was an elective situation."

The blood shortage situation is so dire that The Red Cross says severe weather is partially to blame.

"We’ve had some 11 blood drives canceled due to severe weather in the last two weeks. As a result, 285 units of blood went uncollected," said Mair of the situation in Michigan.

Across the country blood donations have dropped to a 20-year low. The Red Cross is desperate for donors.

"We’re asking those who are eligible to donate, to please step forward and make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead," Mair said.

All blood types are needed - just think the blood you donate may save a life.

For more information about the American Red Cross Michigan Region and donation or volunteer opportunities, go HERE.