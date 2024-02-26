Severe storm risk Tuesday includes tornado risk, hail for Metro Detroit

Starting overnight at 4 a.m. it's going to get very active in southeast Michigan as temperatures warm up, but a big risk of storm chances come along with it.

As we head through the overnight, we should cool into the 40s with a nice bounce back into the 60s though early Tuesday morning. Temperatures overnight into tomorrow should bottom out in the upper 40s, with a few showers and thunderstorms then do arrive as we head through the early morning hours tomorrow.

The chance for storms and unsettled weather is expected to come in several rounds. Heading into overnight and early Tuesday morning, there is a marginal risk throughout the southern half of the state.

Tuesday evening into early Wednesday, brings a second round of possible severe weather - potentially some larger hail and gusty winds.

The storm system could lead to a few isolated tornadoes, especially the further southwest side of Metro Detroit.

The first round arrived tomorrow morning during the morning drive from 4 to 8 a.m.

The second round arrives tomorrow evening between 10:00 p.m. to around 2 a.m. and all severe weather modes are really in play.

In that stronger second round we could see hail, damaging winds, and that potential for an isolated tornado.

The possibility remains for winds gusting to 45 mph, hail up to 1 inch in diameter and an isolated tornado are the primary threats for Southeast Michigan.

The window for this severe weather will last until roughly midnight Wednesday morning. The chance for lingering showers and storms, however, lasts through Wednesday morning.

The cold front will pass through in the late morning hours Wednesday, severely dropping our temperatures. Tuesday's highs will be in the low to possibly even middle 60s, and we plummet nearly 30 degrees for an afternoon temperature on Wednesday in the middle 30s.

Overnight lows will drop to 22. Flash freezing of any standing water from the storms is a possibility, creating an icy and slick situation Thursday morning.

Be careful and stay tuned in by watching us all day on Fox 2 or by downloading the Fox 2 Weather App.