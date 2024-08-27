Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches underway with SE Michigan under heat advisory Tuesday

Livingston County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m. as a heat advisory has brought unsettled weather across southern Michigan on Tuesday.

After a brief wave of storms this morning, all of Southeastern Michigan is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. including 15 counties by the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for central Michigan until 5 p.m. with some storm clusters moving eastward into the viewing area which would bring another round of rain.

"A good look at SkyTracker shows storms from Saginaw Bay down close to Lansing and then west to Battle Creek," said Rich Luterman. "That line of showers and storms is moving on to the south and east, so we will likely see at least one round of storms between, let's say, 5 to 7 p.m. this evening."

Luterman said the main threat will be gusty winds. The storms have 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts leading to a hazard for power lines and fallen trees.

The heat advisory is underway for SE Michigan until 10 p.m. with a peak heat index values of up to 102 expected.

The NWS suggests drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors - especially the most vulnerable.

Stay with FOX 2 as conditions change.

Take the Weather Authority with you: Download the FOX 2 Weather App!