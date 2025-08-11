Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Macomb, St. Clair and Lapeer counties

The hot, humid temperatures have caused some severe weather cells to crop up Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Macomb, St. Clair and Lapeer counties until 5:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm was located near Almont, moving northeast at 30 mph.

The hazard carries with it 60 mph wind gusts. The NWS says to expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

The NWS advises people attending Armada Fair should seek safe shelter immediately.

