Severe weather chance for Wednesday

Hello gang, for the rest of Tuesday night, increasing clouds and pleasant with a low of 52.



Severe weather is not likely Wednesday, but it is not out of the question either. Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered t-storms, some could be strong. High of 71.

Wednesday night, scattered storms and a low of 47.

Thursday: Partly sunny, blustery and cooler with a high of 59.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, and a high of 58.

Saturday: Sun and clouds and a high near 50.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy, cool and a high of 49.

Enjoy,

-Luterman

