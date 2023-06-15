Tornado Warning issued for Monroe County until 6:30 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Monroe County until 6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Monroe, moving southeast at 25 mph. According to the National Weather Service, radar indicated rotation.

Impact: Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wayne and Monroe counties until 6:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued until 6:45 for Washtenaw County.

Winds are expected in excess of 60 miles per hour with pea-size hail.

Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s with a stray shower around through early Friday morning.

Friday will be a quiet and drier day with highs in the upper 70s. Dry and quiet weather will spill into the weekend with highs trending towards the lower 80s.

Expect to see plenty of sunshine and 870s through much of next week with highs in the lower 80s through next Thursday.

