Severe weather threat for Thursday night - here's the time frame to watch

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There’s a lot to unpack with Thursday’s setup, and it’s one of those days where the ingredients are all there—we just need them to come together at the right place and time.

Dig deeper:

Or, we don’t need them to do so, depending on how you look at it.

Warmer air is going to surge into Southeast Michigan as a warm front lifts north, pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.

That alone is a big change, but it’s also the fuel for what could become strong to severe storms later in the day.

The big question—and it’s a critical one—is how far north that warm front actually gets.

If it stalls down in northern Indiana and Ohio, the severe weather threat stays there too. But if it lifts into southern Michigan, that opens the door for storms to tap into that warmer, more unstable air.

Right now, the window to watch is between about 5 PM and 10 PM Thursday. That’s when any storms that develop could organize and become strong.

The primary concern would be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, along with the potential for large hail over an inch in diameter. There’s also a low-end, but not zero, tornado risk—around 5%—which is enough to keep a close eye on things, especially if storms can fully mature.

One factor that could work against severe weather is what happens earlier in the day. If we end up with more clouds and spotty showers during the morning, that can limit how much energy builds in the atmosphere.

Less energy generally means a lower-end severe threat. But if we get some breaks in the clouds and temperatures are able to climb efficiently, that would support stronger storm development by evening.

So this is a conditional setup. The ceiling is there for severe weather, but it’s going to depend on how the day evolves—especially that warm front and how much sunshine we squeeze out.

Once the cold front moves through, the change is immediate. Friday looks dramatically cooler, with highs dropping nearly 30 degrees back to around 40°. A quick reminder that we’re still very much in that spring transition season where big swings like this are common.