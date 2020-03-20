Sewers needed at Detroit Sewn to make medical masks for hospital

Can you sew? Have you not recently traveled? If so, a Detroit-area sewing company needs your help.

Detroit Sewn usually makes unique fashions that are made in Michigan. They’re now turning their factory into a central hub to produce medical masks for hospitals.

Owner Karen Buscemi is in the process of turning her fashion factory into a mask production center. The Pontiac facility just received a tall order. An unnamed company has ordered 50,000 units to be distributed to doctors and nurses who are reporting shortages all over the region.

The call is out for workers. Applicants need to know how to sew. Another requirement is that they should not have traveled recently. This is to stave off any possibility of spreading Covid-19.

To apply: info@detroitsewn.com

If you can sew but can't leave the house, there's a helpful video below to help you make masks:

Masks are recommended ONLY for people who are sick and, of course, medical professionals. Citizens are urged not to buy and use disposable masks as that's creating a shortage for the medical field amid the coronavirus.