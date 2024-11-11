In a season that's becoming one of Detroit's most historic and exciting ever, the annual Thanksgiving Day football game is turning into another one worth watching when the Lions take on the Chicago Bears.

That's because it won't just be during the game that fans can see stars doing what they do best.

The halftime show will feature Shaboozey, a Grammy-nominated country star hitting his stride in the music world.

Announced this weekend ahead of the Lions' thrilling comeback victory over the Houston Texans, the crossover artist will take the stage halfway through the annual tradition, which begins at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Shaboozey is best known for his single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which has found itself in the top slot of the Billboard Hot 100 longer than any other song this year.

He's also scored major nominations from other corners of the entertainment world, including Best New Artist and Song of the Summer.

When the Lions take the field, it will be their first game against division rival Chicago.