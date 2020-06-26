Shane Tinsley is first African-American Salutatorian at Belleville High School

Young, gifted and black. Shane Tinsley has made history as the first African-American Salutatorian at Belleville High School.



"It means a lot not only to me, but to my family and my community," he said.

His achievement comes as calls for justice and equality come after several African-Americans, primarily black men, are falling victim to police misconduct.

"Just to see a black male strive for excellence and be successful, and make history - it's amazing," he said. "It is what we need at this time, especially with all the chaos and sadness with what is going on in the black community. It is good to have a light in this darker time."

This 18-year-old admits his achievement took plenty of work.

"I have to say I was never the smartest person but I believe now intelligence is fluid and you can grow on it," Tinsley said. "We can actually strive and achieve excellence."

This mindset led him to achieve a 4.29 grade point average.

He will head to Wayne State University.

"I was accepted into their Med Direct program that accepts 10 students a year into their pipeline from their undergraduate to their medicine school with a full scholarship to undergrad with room and tuition to a full tuition to their school of medicine."

Watch the full video for some words of wisdom and learn more of Tinsley's outlook.