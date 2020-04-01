"She made the list two months ago," Joe Biden considering Michigan Governor for VP

Yes, there's still a presidential election going on.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues across the country, former Vice President Joe Biden is gearing up for a very uncertain presidential election as the presumptive nominee for the Democratic ticket.

During an interview with Brian Williams Tuesday night, Biden talked about who would be his potential running mate. Governor Gretchen Whitmer was referenced first.

"If you are indeed the nominee, can you share with us how many names on your potential grab bag list for vice president and if any of the figures who have emerged from this coronavirus - thinking say specifically the governor of Michigan - if any of those figures have lengthened the list?" asked Williams on the 11th Hour.

"She hasn't lengthened the list, she made the list in my mind two months ago," replied Biden.

It's not the first time that Whitmer has been mentioned as a possible running mate for the eventual Democratic nominee. Not only that but Biden has also promised to name a woman to join him on the ticket.

Whitmer is also governor of a swing state perceived by many to be key to winning the presidential nomination in November. After Michigan voted red in the 2016 election, Democratic candidates have campaigned hard flip the state blue.

Following the Democratic debate in Detroit, Whitmer's name was floated as a possible candidate for vice president - a possibility she flatly denied back in September, 2019.

She was asked again later in February 2020 after giving the Democratic response to the president's state of the union if she had given it any thought - telling FOX 2 she's not interested.