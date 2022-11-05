Shelby Township police mourning death of one of their officers

Shelby Township Police announced the death of one of their officers late Saturday night.

Veteran Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell passed away suddenly at the age of 51 while on duty, officials said.

Kammerzell was a 17-year member of the police department.

"The passing does not involve any suspicious or criminal circumstance. His families, both blood and blue, request privacy and time to mourn this difficult circumstance," Shelby Township Police said in a news release.