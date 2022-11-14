Shelter in place order lifted at Oakland University as search for armed car thieves continues

article

A shelter in place order was lifted at Oakland University after armed suspects involved in vehicle thefts out of Genesee County fled onto the campus.

Authorities had asked residents staying at or near the school to stay indoors while they searched for two suspects believed to be armed. The Oakland County Sheriff said someone witnessed the individuals matching the description of the suspects get into a vehicle and leave the area.

The school confirmed the men had been spotted on East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.

The suspects that were spotted on campus were described as young Black males with a slim build. One suspect was wearing a blue hoodie.

The Oakland County Sheriff Office was first made aware of the incident in Genesee County at 3:42 a.m. An alert from Oakland University police for community members to shelter in place was sent out 10 minutes later.

At the time, police were searching for two possibly armed subjects near Adams Road and Walton Boulevard. Currently, the suspects are believed to be in or around Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

As the investigation at the school has continued, Oakland County Sheriffs responded to reports of stolen vehicles out of Genesee County. It was confirmed around 5:45 a.m. that three stolen vehicles had crashed on southbound I-75 near Joslyn.

It's not clear how many were injured, but police confirmed there was at least one fatal at the crash. A fourth stolen vehicle is on OU's campus and was abandoned after two suspects fled.

The crash closed the exit ramp at Joslyn, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. It's since been reopened

Oakland University also asked commuters to not come to campus while the search for the suspects continued.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OUPD at (248) 370-3331.