Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash

A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township.

Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate a curve in the neighborhood when it left the roadway, rolled over, and struck a tree.

"Upon arrival, Northville Township Fire Department personnel utilized extrication equipment in order to remove the occupants," police said in a news release.

Both occupants did not survive the crash, police said.

The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Omar Salamen, of Northville. The passenger has been identified as Salamen’s wife, 40-year-old Manal Kadry.

The couple leaves behind four kids. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

READ MORE: 11-year-old girl killed, woman injured during pedestrian crash



