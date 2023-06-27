Sheriff beefing up patrols on Oakland County lakes for Fourth of July weekend

article

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will increase patrols on county lakes for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The unit has joined Operation Dry Water, a national campaign that aims to reduce water accidents and fatalities caused by drugs and alcohol.

"We want everyone to enjoy the many things that make Oakland County such an attractive destination, but we want the holiday to be a safe one." Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Oakland County is the most popular destination for water sports in Michigan with hundreds of lakes and tens of thousands of registered boats.

Last year, 630 local, state, and federal agencies and 7,800 officers participated in Operation Dry Water.

Over the three-day heightened awareness weekend, law enforcement arrested 794 people for boating under the influence arrests. They also issued more than 45,000 citations and warnings for safety violations.

"No matter whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, don’t drink alcohol and drive. Protect yourself, your family, and your friends," Bouchard said.