Michiganders are gearing up to travel in record numbers this Independence Day.

According to AAA, over 1.7 million Michigan residents are expected to take a trip of 50 miles or more between June 30 and July 4, surpassing last year's holiday travel record by 76,000.

National travel figures are also projected to reach new heights with an estimated 50.7 million Americans traveling for the holiday weekend, an increase of 2.1 million from last year's numbers.

Road trips will remain the most popular mode of transportation with nearly 85% of all travelers hitting the road. That adds up to about 1.6 million people from Michigan.

Gas prices are expected to be below last year's holiday period when they hit historic highs. Michigan's average as of Monday is below $3.65 per gallon.

Air travel is also seeing a significant increase in demand despite higher ticket prices. AAA data shows that passengers are paying 40% to 50% more for flights compared to last year.

"Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Michigan residents are still eager to travel. "Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA said. "So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions."

To avoid peak congestion periods, INRIX recommends drivers leave in the morning or after 6 p.m. The busiest day on the roads during the Independence Day holiday weekend is expected to be Friday, June 30.

Best and worst times to travel by car

Thursday, June 29

Best time: Before 12:00 p.m.

Worst time: 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 30

Best time: Before 10:00 a.m., After 6:00 p.m.

Worst time: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Best time: Before 12:00 p.m.

Worst time: 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Minimal traffic impact expected.

Monday, July 3

Minimal traffic impact expected.

Tuesday, July 4

Worst travel time: 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 11:00 a.m., After 6:00 p.m.

What about road construction?

According to Managing Director Dennis Kolar, the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) will pause most road construction projects at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

The work is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, July 5 at 6 a.m.

"The Road Commission wants to ensure that its roads are as free of obstructions as possible during this period because of the increased traffic we typically see on a holiday," Kolar stated.