Washtenaw County deputies won't be charged in deadly January shooting of unarmed man

The Brief Four deputies won't be charged in the deadly shooting of an unarmed man in Washtenaw County in January. On Jan. 6, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported assault involving two suspects in a white van armed with a handgun.



No criminal charges will be filed against Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies who are accused of shooting and killing John Jenuwine in January.

Big picture view:

The Attorney General's office determined that no charges will be filed against the deputies involved in the shooting earlier in 2026, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office announced.

The backstory:

On Jan. 6, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported assault involving two suspects in a white van armed with a handgun.

When they arrived, they would find a white van with its lights off.

Dashcam video of the incident showed Jenuwine was behind the wheel. Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but he kept going, leading deputies on a chase for about 14 minutes.

At Prospect near Michigan Avenue, he then collided with a sheriff’s vehicle, flipping the van. That was when a deputy yelled that he had a gun.

Flood Law, who represented Jenuwine's family in a lawsuit in the case, said that 27 shots were fired.

In their independent autopsy, it was found Jenuwine was shot seven times and bled to death. State police say there was no gun inside his van. Meanwhile, Flood Law argued that he should never have been targeted.

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What's next:

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said it will continue its own internal investigation. Officials say the four deputies will remain on leave pending the outcome of their internal investigation.