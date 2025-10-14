Expand / Collapse search

Macomb Township Shooting: Dark-colored SUV sought by police after fleeing scene

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 14, 2025 11:31am EDT
Police outside a home in Macomb Township following a shooting Tuesday morning. 

    • The Macomb County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting at a home Tuesday morning.
    • The victim is in stable condition after the incident at a home near 24 Mile and Foss, police said.
    • A dark-colored SUV is sought in the investigation after fleeing the scene.

(FOX 2) - Sheriffs deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Macomb Township Tuesday morning.

Police said they were investigating a shooting that happened at a residence near 24 Mile and Foss. The victim is in stable condition. 

They are still searching for another party involved in the shooting, including a dark-colored SUV that fled eastbound on 24 Mile Road from Wellington Valley Drive at 10: 15 a.m.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358.

Several police cruisers were spotted outside a home. 

Police asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate the scene. 

This is a developing news story. Check back later for more details

