Macomb Township Shooting: Dark-colored SUV sought by police after fleeing scene

article

The Brief The Macomb County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting at a home Tuesday morning. The victim is in stable condition after the incident at a home near 24 Mile and Foss, police said. A dark-colored SUV is sought in the investigation after fleeing the scene.



Sheriffs deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Macomb Township Tuesday morning.

Police said they were investigating a shooting that happened at a residence near 24 Mile and Foss. The victim is in stable condition.

They are still searching for another party involved in the shooting, including a dark-colored SUV that fled eastbound on 24 Mile Road from Wellington Valley Drive at 10: 15 a.m.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358.

Several police cruisers were spotted outside a home.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate the scene.

This is a developing news story. Check back later for more details.