Macomb Township Shooting: Dark-colored SUV sought by police after fleeing scene
(FOX 2) - Sheriffs deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Macomb Township Tuesday morning.
Police said they were investigating a shooting that happened at a residence near 24 Mile and Foss. The victim is in stable condition.
They are still searching for another party involved in the shooting, including a dark-colored SUV that fled eastbound on 24 Mile Road from Wellington Valley Drive at 10: 15 a.m.
Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358.
Several police cruisers were spotted outside a home.
Police asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate the scene.
This is a developing news story. Check back later for more details.