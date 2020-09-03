Sheriff deputy dies after inmate attack, Whitmer's gym decision coming 'very soon,' a $5B business investment

Despite reports that an update on more reopenings in Michigan was coming, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declined to discuss the status of reopening gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and other industries that remain closed due to the pandemic.

Whitmer said Wednesday that she intended to discuss such updates 'very soon' but had nothing to report during a press conference.

"We take this very seriously. Decisions will be made in the coming days and will be announced," Whitmer said. "For now, I want everyone to know I will have more to say on this topic very soon."

A growing chorus of business leaders has started lobbying for some kind of restart as the COVID-19 crisis has marched through the summer. The state's cases have plateaued but its death rate has remained low. Backed by growing evidence of how to treat positive cases while citizens further lean into the face mask and social distancing protocols to avoid catching the disease, officials have grown more confident in how they approach the coronavirus.

For the businesses that still haven't been able to return to work, it's been a rough six months.

"It's already been six months and we're still waiting to open up," said Carmen Allen/ Manager, Plum Hollow Lanes.

Advertisement

Cory Jacobson owns movie theaters in several states including Michigan. His theater in Iowa opened last week and he says opening safely is possible.

"We've been open for almost a week at our own choice, we've had no problems with social distancing in the lobby in the auditorium," said Jacobson.

Of what Whitmer did have to announce Wednesday was a $5 billion plan with Huntington Bank to open new lines of capital to small businesses - prioritizing ones owned by women, veterans, and minorities. Part of a larger $20 billion plan from the bank, the agreement also seeks to bolster affordable housing and community investment.

Wayne County Sheriff deputy dies after inmate attack at jail

A corporal with the sheriffs department has died after suffering grave injuries from an inmate who attacked him Wednesday night.

Cpl. Bryant Searcy, 50, was at a jail in Detroit when a 28-year-old inmate attacked him around 10 p.m. He was taken to the hospital after emergency medical services tended to him.

A veteran of the force since 2002, Searcy is survived by a wife and daughter.

"It is with heartfelt sadness and deep regret that the Wayne County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of Corporal Bryant Searcy," read a statement from Wayne County Under Sheriff Daniel Pfannes.

Detroit police have begun a criminal investigation into the matter.

Elderly man brutally beaten after fender bender

A 67-year-old man is hooked up to a ventilator with several serious injuries after he was attacked moments after a fender bender incident.

Joe Perry was on his way to a wedding on Aug. 22 when he got into a minor accident with another man. When the two got out to check the damage, the suspect confronted Perry. Footage provided by Detroit police ends just before the beating.

It happened on West Chicago and Schaefer on Detroit's west side.

"To come through a lot of challenges that most men face growing up in the city to, at 67, endure this," said Sherita Henderson, Perry's daughter.

Perry has bleeding in his brain, a broken jaw, and blood clots throughout his body. Doctors say they're not sure if the man recognizes any of his family.

Investigators are now looking for the suspect - a 20-to-25-year-old man who drives a white older model Ford Taurus.

North Pole Express canceled in mid-Michigan

The annual North Pole Express and fall tours excursion that typically runs out of Owasso and through mid-Michigan have both been canceled.

The Steam Railroading Institute, which operates both trips, said on Tuesday that the excursions are identified among the highest risk activities that contribute to the spread of COVID-19 as it brings large groups of people into enclosed spaces for extended amounts of time.

Because of this, the organization said the North Pole Express will be canceled for the first time in 16 years.

"Every year, thousands of guests come to Owosso to experience this nostalgic Christmas adventure and this announcement is disappointing," the SRI said.

The SRI is a non-profit that is dedicated to educating the public about steam-era railroads in Michigan and the Great Lakes region. Typically, the North Pole Express, Fall Color Tours, and other train excursions provide enough funding to keep the mission alive but they are not currently able to run any excursions and are facing a steep financial hole.

Freeway shooting closes I-94 near Ecorse

A suspected traffic altercation closed part of I-94 Thursday morning when a shooting occurred on the highway.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to the 28000 block of Ecorse for a complaint of a shooting that occurred on the freeway.

A preliminary investigation revealed a driver had been shot at while driving westbound near Ecorse. His vehicle was struck and glass damage was reported. The driver was not hurt.

The suspected shooter is believed to be a white Pontiac. The caller, a Concealed Pistol License holder, was also missing ammunition from his weapon.

The freeway has reopened.

Daily Forecast

The high is 87 degrees with a possible shower later today. Expect a cooler weekend with little precipitation.

Facebook will restrict political ads week before election to reduce likelihood of 'civil unrest'

With just two months left until the U.S. presidential election, Facebook says it is taking more steps to encourage voting, minimize misinformation and reduce the likelihood of post-election "civil unrest."

The company said Thursday it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. It also will attach links to official results to posts from candidates and campaigns declaring premature victories.

"This election is not going to be business as usual. We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Thursday. "That means helping people register and vote, clearing up confusion about how this election will work, and taking steps to reduce the chances of violence and unrest."

Facebook and other social media companies are being scrutinized over how they handle misinformation, given issues with President Donald Trump and other candidates posting false information and Russia's interference in the 2016 White House elections and ongoing attempts to interfere in U.S. politics.