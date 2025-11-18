Sheriff deputy fires shots as suspect driver tries ramming officer in Detroit

The Brief A Wayne County Sheriff deputy fired two shots at a suspect vehicle as it attempted to ram the officer on Tuesday morning. The suspect driver was wanted in connection with a narcotics investigation when he became aware of police following him and attempted to flee. It happened in the area of McNichols and Woodward Avenue around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.



Wayne County Sheriff's deputies arrested the target of a narcotics investigation after he tried running over one of the officers late Tuesday morning.

Deputies were following a red truck driven by a 61-year-old who was wanted for a drug violation before the suspect caught wind of the probe and tried to flee.

What we know:

Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 18, police were in the area of McNichols and Woodward Avenue for a narcotics investigation and conducting surveillance.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office had originally gotten a tip about a potential drug house on Arizona Street before identifying a male suspect driving a red truck.

Police on the scene told FOX 2 that he had been smoking crack in his vehicle.

Soon after, the suspect became alerted to police monitoring his actions and tried to drive away. He was boxed in by multiple sheriffs vehicles before accelerating toward a deputy who had exited his police cruiser.

The officer fired two shots at the suspect vehicle but did not strike anyone, police said.

After that, the driver got stuck on a rock, which prevented him from fleeing any further. Police then broke the glass of the truck, pulled the suspect from the vehicle and took him into custody.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, identified as a 61-year-old, resisted arrest before he was taken into custody.

The scene remained active more than an hour later.

According to police, the suspect was wanted in connection with a narcotics investigation.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified by police.

The soonest he could be named is when he is charged and arraigned in court.