Sheriff: Disturbing internet searches found on Michigan man's phone after he allegedly tried to meet child

A man accused of trying to meet a child for sex in Genesee County is now facing a slew of charges.



After busting a man who allegedly tried to meet a child for sex late last year, Genesee County authorities said they found disturbing internet searches and child sexually abusive material on his phone.

The investigation into Markantoney Taylor, 35, started in December when Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says he responded to an online ad to meet a child.

The backstory:

According to Swanson, his office's Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) was conducting an undercover operation on Dec. 2, 2025. Swanson said they posted an ad for meeting a child for sex.

Taylor allegedly responded to this ad, and within an hour, visited a nearby fast food restaurant to meet the child. However, when he arrived, authorities were waiting for him.

His phone was seized and searched. Authorities allegedly found hundreds of images and videos of child sexually abusive material, along with concerning internet searches:

"Child trafficking escorts;"

"Medicine keeps kids asleep;"

"Drugs keeps kids knocked out;"

"Baby sex toys."

Taylor, who had no criminal history before this encounter, is now facing charges of child sexually abusive activity, accosting children for immoral purposes, using the internet to commit a crime, and aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

He is also facing weapons charges before he had two loaded firearms when he attempted to meet the fictitious child, authorities said. Though Taylor was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, it is illegal to do so while committing a felony.

What's next:

Taylor is due in court Thursday for a probable cause conference.