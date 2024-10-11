Suspects posing as DTE workers murder elderly Rochester Hills man, tied up wife inside home

An elderly man was murdered and his wife was tied up inside a home in Rochester Hills, according to the Oakland County Sheriff, who said the two suspects were posing as DTE workers when the incident took place.

Both suspects, described as a skinny Black man and a heavyset Latino man are on the loose. Authorities are considering them armed and dangerous.

The sheriff told FOX 2 outside the home in the 3700 block of Newcastle Drive where the murder happened, the suspects killed the 72-year-old homeowner in the basement and tied up his wife, who was left upstairs.

She managed to get free and call 911 to alert authorities, but not before the suspects searched the home for more than 20 minutes.

It's unclear what was taken.

Oakland County Sheriff investigators outside a home in the 3700 block of Newcastle Drive in Rochester Hills.

The two suspects originally came to the home on Thursday night around 10 p.m., telling the couple they were concerned about a gas leak - before being turned away. They returned to the address on Friday, the sheriff said, adding they were allowed in.

"The husband went to the basement with them where the gas comes into the house and the wife never saw him again," sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The female victim was taken to the hospital.

Authorities were looking for security footage from neighboring homes in hopes of finding any identifying information. Bouchard said they arrived in a white pickup truck that had a DTE placard on the side.