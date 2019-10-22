Sheriff: no new evidence in search for missing Southfield woman in northern Michigan

The Benzie County Sheriff's Office in northern Michigan says they concluded a search this weekend for a missing Southfield woman but were unable to turn up any new information.

The sheriff posted an update on Monday regarding a search that took place on Saturday for 47-year-old Adrienne Quintal from Southfield.

The Benzie County Sheriff's Office, Benzie County Office of Emergency Management and the area Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) all searched for Quintal who has been missing since last Thursday morning.

The search was done on Saturday in the area where she was staying in Benzie County. According to the sheriff, it did not turn up "any new evidence supporting any theories around the recent disappearance of Adrienne."

She had been staying at a cottage in Honor, Michigan. Her son, Nick White, says she's familiar with the area as she's stayed there since she was a child.

"We have a family cottage," White said. "She was doing work on the house. She was also just getting ready for hunting and hanging out and enjoying the wildlife."

Quintal made a frantic call last Thursday around 2:45 a.m. to someone in Warren, asking for help. That friend in Warren called the police and the sheriff arrived at the home within 13 minutes.

When they arrived, there was no sign of Quintal but they did find signs of foul play. Her phone, purse, and car were still there on the property. The search began immediately.

Police and family search the area but haven't been able to find her yet.

FOX 2 is told Quintal went up north with her boyfriend, but her son says that man came back to their place in Southfield on Tuesday, a couple of days before she made the call.

"He was up there with her, he came home to drop supplies off, we are working on the condo here," White said.

Investigators from the county and the Michigan State Police are both following leads and tips called in and are interviewing witnesses in Benzie County and Southeast Michigan.