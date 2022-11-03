Sheriff: Suspect who tried to choke driver in moving truck is former MSU football player, WWE wrestler

Pictures are all a Genesee County family has left of 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff of Davison. Cops say she was struck and killed by an SUV that never stopped in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning.

The hit-and-run was a tragic ending to a bizarre incident that started with some sort of argument in the back of a Chevrolet Silverado on M-59.

Sheriff Bouchard says the attacker is 41-year-old Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, a former Michigan State football player and WWE wrestler, now facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Sources say he was also Sarah's boyfriend. So far, he's not talking to investigators. Kyle Rasmussen is currently in the Oakland County Jail.

"Kind of weird confluence of facts where you had three people in a car," Bouchard said. "The individuals in the back of the car began to choke the driver of the car, who then managed to pull the car over. He got out and ran.

"The other passenger in the car, a female - our victim - jumped out of the car and was in the roadway when she was struck by an unrelated vehicle going in the same direction on M59 near Adams Road."

Investigators believe she was hit by an Audi Q7 SUV made between 2017 and 2019. They aren't sure of its color.

"How do strike another human being? Ultimately killing her - and don't even pause to try to render aid or determine what you can do to help," said Bouchard.

"If you know who was driving that car. If you've seen a friend a neighbor a family member with a recently damaged Q7 Audi, please call us or call Crime Stoppers (1-800-SPEAK-UP) anonymously."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters remain anonymous.

The family of Sarah Ratliff has a GoFundMe page HERE.

Kyle Garrett Rasmussen



