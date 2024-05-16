Sheriff: Woman was watching movie when she crashed into 2nd driver, killing her

A distracted driving crash took the life of a 63-year-old woman in Washington Township - reflecting a dangerous trend.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was on her phone looking at her phone when she came across 32 Mile Road at Van Dyke, crashing into the woman's vehicle.

Both were hospitalized. but the victim died a few days later.

"Just a real tragic event that in my opinion could’ve been prevented," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

The crash happened back on February 12th and the 27-year-old driver is yet to be arraigned.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is authorizing a reckless driving causing death charge against her, and police say she admitted to looking at her phone.

The investigation took extra time to dive into phone records.

"And information that was uncovered through our investigation confirmed she was on the phone texting, appeared to have been listening or watching a movie," the sheriff said.

From there, Wickersham says the driver blew through the red light on southbound M-53 — T-boning the 63-year-old woman.

"The message really is to keep your eyes on the road and put the phone down and be a responsible driver," Wickersham said.

Deputies will be cracking down — and watching — enforcing hands-free laws.

Photo art



