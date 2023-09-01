Sheriff's office auctioning dog photos drawn by inmates to benefit Genesee County animal shelter

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is hosting a silent auction featuring inmates' art to raise money for shelter animals.

Seven dog photos drawn by participants in the Genesee County Jail's Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program are available to bid on. IGNITE provides job training, support, and education to inmates to prepare them for their release.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Genesee County Animal Control, which cares for both adoptable dogs and cats at its shelter.

See the art below and bid here.