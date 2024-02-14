4 students shot in Benjamin Mays High School parking lot in SW Atlanta

A police officer with Atlanta Public Schools was on the scene as shots which injured four students were fired in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday.

It started around 4 p.m., shortly after dismissal. Officials shared during a press conference later in the evening that it started as fight.

Four students, only identified as three 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old, all male, were rushed to an area hospital and are expected to survive. No other students, faculty, or staff were injured, according to the school district.

"There was an officer on scene while those shots were being fired, he broadcasted over the radio, requested additional support," said Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin.

The campus was quickly flooded with officers from both APS and the Atlanta Police Department, as well as firefighters and medics.

Off campus, officers began the hunt for a possible vehicle seen in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

"The information they were able to provide early on, was critical in us being able to quickly get a vehicle stopped at Baker Road and Commercial Drive," said Atlanta Police Major Ralph Woolfolk.

In that car, stopped about five miles away from the school was a 35-year-old mother, a 17-year-old girl, and another male. All three were taken to Atlanta Police headquarters for questioning. Major Woolforlk said all three were cooperating and speaking with investigators.

Back on campus, officers had the grueling task of questioning witnesses.

"We had to work through several students that were on-scene. We began with approximately 100 students that were here," said Major Woolfolk.

More than four hours later, about two dozen of those students remained at the school. Officials say they brought in food for the students and hoped to get them to their parents soon.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Four students were shot outside Benjamin E. Mays High School on Wednesday, Feb. 14, according to district officials (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Outside, in the campus parking lot, forensic investigators collected evidence. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and spotted several markers typically used to indicate spent bullet shell casings.

No charges have been filed.

The school is located near Benjamin E Mays Drive SW and Fairburn Road SW.

All after-school activities were canceled. The school district says the safety and security of their students and staff are "paramount."

