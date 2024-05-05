Triple shooting on Detroit's southwest side leaves two dead, one in critical condition

article

Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that happened today around 2pm. The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of 33rd Street on Detroit's southwest side and left two women dead. A third victim, a white male in his 30's, is in critical condition.

Police are looking for an older model black Dodge Durango, and a newer model silver or gray Dodge Durango. Both SUVs pulled out outside a vacant home on 33rd Street and began speaking to the victims inside the house when the door was open. The older model Durango left the scene, but a man got out of the newer model Durango and fired the first couple of rounds from outside the house, then went inside and fired three or four more times and left the scene.

Police are asking the community for help identifying the two vehicles and the drivers.