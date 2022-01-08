Shooting, police chase and crash in Wyandotte, suspects in custody

At around 2:45 A.M. on Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of North Dr.

According to police, witnesses said a man was driving in a silver van, fired several rounds and fled the area.

Wyandotte police located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The van fled at a high rate of speed on Southfield Road towards I-75.

The van exceeded 100mph on the highway, continued to evade police, and exited at exit 11.

According to police, the van collided with a police car during the pursuit and then crashed through a fence.

The van driver and passenger tried to flee on foot, but the driver tripped and fell. The passenger ran for several blocks, but they were both arrested.

According to police, a fully loaded firearm was recovered. Police said both of them are people of interest in other serious crimes.

Wyandotte police were assisted by Brownstown PD, Monroe PD, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.