Shootings at Detroit apartment, Krainz Park leave 1 dead and 3 wounded

article

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a Detroit park Sunday.

According to police, shootings at two separate locations happened within minutes of each other - one at a housing development on Healy Avenue and the other in Krainz Park, which is across from the property.

Commander Jacqueline Pritchett called the shootings "senseless." Currently, there is no known motive for the shootings.

"Three vehicles were possibly involved," she told media Sunday night.

The vehicles were described as a gold-colored minivan, a black SUV, and a silver-colored sedan.

Police were first dispatched to the complex around 10:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired, Pritchett said, adding that people had been struck by gunfire. A short time later, another call came in about a shooting at Krainz Park.

MORE: Divine Child HS coach charged after police say he asked teen for sexually explicit photos in exchange for weed

The shootings at the apartment were non-fatal, while one of the victims died from their wounds at the park.

All four victims were described as Black and three were male.