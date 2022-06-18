Divine Child HS coach charged after police say he asked teen for sexually explicit photos in exchange for weed

A Divine Child High School wrestling coach was charged after police said he asked a student to send sexually explicit photos in exchange for marijuana.

Brandon Fenzel, 24, of White Lake, faces four counts of child sexually abusive activity and four counts of computer/internet – communicating with another to commit a crime. Fenzel was arraigned Saturday in the 19th District Court and was issued a $500,000 cash bond.

Dearborn police say they were made aware of the incident on Monday. They arrested the coach two days later.

Investigators say Fenzel provided weed to a 15-year-old student in exchange for sexually explicit images and videos.

The police investigation also revealed that Fenzel is employed as a teacher at St. Mary's Preparatory Academy in Orchard Lake.

People who live in the White Lake neighborhood Fenzel grew up in — were shocked to find out exactly why there were so many police cars on their street earlier this week. They knew something had happened — they just didn't know what.