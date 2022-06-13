Shootings on I-94 and outside St. John hospital leave father and son wounded less than an hour apart

A man and his father were both wounded in a pair of shootings Monday, one taking place on I-94, and a second happening in the parking lot of Ascension St. John Hospital.

Both the man and his father were both shot in the ankles and are in stable condition, with different vehicles of the shooters being sought by police.

The second shooting suspect's vehicle

In the first shooting, which took place at 5:45 p.m. on I-94 near Chalmers Street, Michigan State Police say the shots were fired from a white Chevrolet Impala with the license plate EMG 6198. The white sedan pulled alongside the victim's vehicle as they were driving eastbound and opened fire.

The victim pulled over and his passenger drove him to the nearest hospital at St. John.

The second shooting suspect's vehicle

The second shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. when the victim's father was standing near their vehicle as a black Chevrolet Equinox pulled up shooting, hitting him in the ankle.

Detroit police say the Equinox license plate is ELV 9422. Police have released photos of both suspect's vehicles.

The victim's car, a red Dodge Challenger could be seen being towed by investigators with bullet holes in it, according to a FOX 2 photog outside the hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement, "Ascension St. John Hospital is open, completely functional and patient care was not impacted. Ascension St. John Hospital's security team is onsite and collaborating with the Detroit Police Department."

The first shooting suspect's vehicle.



