Shop and dine at Cantoro Italian Market and Trattoria in Plymouth

Did you know the largest Italian market in Michigan also offers a dining experience?

You can find it at Cantoro Italian Market and Trattoria in Plymouth. Here at Five Mile and Haggerty, they're known for great seafood and pasta entrees.

We saw one in particular that has shrimp, clams, scallops, mussels and much more simmered in a thick sauce.

"I always like to measure Italian restaurant quality by that dish - the vongole, the white clam. To me, if an Italian kitchen does that right chances are pretty good they're doing the rest of the things right," general manager Anthony Bazzy shared with us.

One reason the food is so good is credited to the passion and preparation by the chef. He does everything from scratch and most dishes are made-to-order.

Cantoro opens at 8 a.m. every day except for Sunday. Not a bad place at all for some good, freshly-made pasta.